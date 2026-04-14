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Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with East Timor

Kyrgyzstan is establishing diplomatic relations with the Democratic Republic of East Timor. It was announced at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security, and Migration.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs presented a draft joint communique to members of Parliament on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and East Timor.

According to Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Tursunkulov, the Kyrgyz Republic had not previously established any cooperation with East Timor.

«There were interactions only at the level of international organizations. Now we are establishing diplomatic relations with this small island state in the Asia-Pacific region as part of expanding international cooperation.It should be noted that East Timor gained its independence only in 2002 and then became a member of the UN,» he noted.

According to the official, if taking East Timor into account, the Kyrgyz Republic will thus have established diplomatic relations with 186 countries.

«Only seven states will remain. But work is underway to establish diplomatic relations with all UN member states,» he added.

Kairat Tursunkulov said there are no plans to open an embassy or diplomatic mission in Timor.
link: https://24.kg/english/370264/
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