Diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Papua New Guinea established

On September 24, 2025, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, Foreign Affairs Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev met with Foreign Minister of Papua New Guinea Justin Tkachenko. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the meeting, the two sides signed a joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations. The ministers discussed opportunities for developing bilateral ties, as well as issues on the international agenda and cooperation in multilateral forums.

At the end of the meeting, the ministers agreed to maintain regular contact to continue mutually beneficial dialogue.