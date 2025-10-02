Kyrgyzstan and Haiti to establish diplomatic relations

Kyrgyzstan and Haiti will establish diplomatic relations. The corresponding decree was signed by the President.

The document approves a draft joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The authority to sign the communiqué has been transferred to Aida Kasymalieva, Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UN in New York. She also has the right to make minor amendments and additions to the document.

The Republic of Haiti is an island nation in the Caribbean Sea, part of the Greater Antilles. It occupies the western part of the island of the same name and several offshore islands. Its capital is Port-au-Prince.