Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Eswatini

An official ceremony of signing a joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Kingdom of Eswatini took place in London. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The document was signed by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Ulan Dzhusupov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Eswatini to the United Kingdom Thandazile Mbuyisa.

«The establishment of diplomatic relations is an important step towards strengthening bilateral cooperation and mutual understanding between the countries, confirming their mutual commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 and other norms of international law,» the statement says.

The parties expressed interest in developing political dialogue, expanding trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as interaction within international organizations, including the UN.

This event marks the expansion of the geography of the Kyrgyz Republic’s foreign policy interaction, including on the African continent, and serves as further confirmation of its commitment to constructive dialogue with the countries of the Global South.