Counterfeit money seller arrested in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

On March 6, a 65-year-old man was arrested in Bishkek while trying to sell counterfeit money in the amount of $ 15,000.

Materials of pre-trial proceedings were registered on the grounds of a crime under Article 225 (counterfeiting of money and securities) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The detained was placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center.

The SCNS conducts active search measures to identify other persons involved in the manufacture and distribution of counterfeit money.