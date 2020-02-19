16:32
Counterfeit $ 30,000 confiscated from members of religious organization

Employees of security services detained three Kyrgyzstanis in Jalal-Abad, who were trying to exchange counterfeit 100-dollar banknotes. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

According to the press service, 33-year-old Kh.M., as well as members of a religious organization, 37-year-old K.N. and 48-year-old K.B., were arrested when trying to utter counterfeit $ 30,000 in $ 100 banknotes.

It was found out that the counterfeit money was purchased in one of the neighboring countries for the purpose of their sale in the Kyrgyz Republic according to the scheme: $ 10,000 counterfeit for $ 4,500 real.

They illegally transported the dollars across the border.

Materials of pre-trial proceedings were registered under Article 225 «Counterfeiting of money and securities» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

By the decision of the Jalal-Abad City Court, they were placed in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS of Osh for a period of two months.

Relevant investigative measures are taken to identify other persons involved in this channel for the production and sale of counterfeit banknotes.
