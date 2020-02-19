Counterfeit $ 30,000 confiscated from members of religious organization

Employees of security services detained three Kyrgyzstanis in Jalal-Abad, who were trying to exchange counterfeit 100-dollar banknotes. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.
According to the press service, 33-year-old Kh.M., as well as members of a religious organization, 37-year-old K.N. and 48-year-old K.B., were arrested when trying to utter counterfeit $ 30,000 in $ 100 banknotes.
They illegally transported the dollars across the border.
Materials of pre-trial proceedings were registered under Article 225 «Counterfeiting of money and securities» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
Relevant investigative measures are taken to identify other persons involved in this channel for the production and sale of counterfeit banknotes.