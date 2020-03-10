11:19
Heads of Government of Kyrgyzstan and Russia talk over the phone

A telephone conversation took place between the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin.

According to the press service of the Cabinet, the parties discussed pressing issues of the Kyrgyz-Russian relations and implementation of joint projects in various fields.

Attention was also paid to issues of cooperation through the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as to activities within the framework of the Cross-year of the two countries.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and Mikhail Mishustin exchanged views on the situation in the foreign exchange and oil markets, discussing joint actions to minimize the consequences of the emerging economic situation in the world.

The parties expressed their mutual desire to continue mutually beneficial cooperation across the entire spectrum of Kyrgyz-Russian relations in the interests of the peoples of the two states.
