Kyrgyzstani from Diamond Princess cruise ship arrives in Bishkek

A Kyrgyzstani, who worked at Diamond Princess cruise ship, arrived in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

He was placed under observation, one more test for coronavirus was taken from him.

Earlier, the Deputy Foreign Minister Nurlan Abdrakhmanov said at a press conference that the test taken from the Kyrgyzstani on February 26 turned out to be positive.

Repeated test for coronavirus gave a negative result. It was announced at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center on prevention of penetration and further spread of coronavirus in the country.