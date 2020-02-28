16:31
Kyrgyzstani from Diamond Princess cruise ship tests positive for coronavirus

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who worked at Diamond Princess cruise ship, got infected with coronavirus. Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nurlan Abdrakhmanov told at a press conference.

According to him, test for coronavirus showed a positive result on February 26.

«Our citizen is in one of the medical institutions in Japan. He was hospitalized after his neighbor tested positive for the coronavirus,» he said.

According to Nurlan Abdrakhmanov, he has mild form of the disease.

«He has no symptoms or complaints. Japanese doctors monitor the dynamics, constantly take tests, measure his body temperature,» he said.

The official added that the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Japan was in constant contact with the compatriot and the country’s authorities.
