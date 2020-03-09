Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan offers up a sacrifice against coronavirus

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan organized a ceremony of offering sacrifices against coronavirus in the central mosque named after Imam Al-Sarahsi in Bishkek.
According to the press service of the SDMK, the chief mufti of the country Maksatbek azhi Toktomushev took part in the ceremony.
Two bulls were slaughtered during the rite against the coronavirus, the meat was given to the needy.
Similar ceremonies will be organized in other regions, SDMK informed.
said it could not forbid believers to gather for Friday prayers, despite the request of the Ministry of Health to limit the number of people in mosques and the government’s decision to cancel mass events.
In the meantime, holding of any cultural events in Kyrgyzstan was banned.