New Deputy Head of Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Rafael Tatikov has been appointed new Deputy Head of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made by the country’s mufti, Abdulaziz Zakirov.

Rafael Tatikov was born on September 10, 1983, in Bishkek. He has a higher education. From 2001 to 2006, he studied at the Ishak Razzakov Kyrgyz State Technical University.

He then received a religious education at the Jamia Uloom-ul-IslamiaUniversity in Karachi, Pakistan, where he completed several specialized programs, including Hadith Studies and Islamic Law.

From 2020 to 2022, he graduated from the Ishenaly Arabaev Kyrgyz State University with a degree in Theology.

He holds a master’s degree.

In 2017, he began serving in the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, heading the Fatwa and Religious Literature Department.

Rafael Tatikov also teaches. He is an independent member of the Sharia Council of EcoIslamicBank CJSC and an arbitrator on Sharia law matters at the International Arbitration Court under the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He speaks Kyrgyz, Russian, Arabic, Urdu, English, and reads in Persian.