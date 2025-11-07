12:35
Hajj 2026: SDMK terminates contract with Umrah organizer

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) has terminated its contract with Nur-Umrah LLC, which organized the Umrah. The SDMK announced.

It noted that the decision was made in compliance with the Law «On Freedom of Religion and Religious Associations» and based on Order No. 01-4/102 of the National Agency for Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations dated July 30, 2025.

The muftiyat calls on pilgrims and travel companies to follow established rules for organizing religious trips, recommending that they use only accredited organizations.

According to the Ministry of Justice, Nur-Umrah is headed by Akynbek uulu Saidilla, and its founder is Abdygany Ormonov.

The country began accepting applications from new candidates for the 2026 Hajj on September 23. Citizens planning to perform the pilgrimage are required to register within the established deadline. Late registration will not be accepted.

Kyrgyzstan previously received 6,060 quotas from Saudi Arabia.
link: https://24.kg/english/350034/
views: 161
