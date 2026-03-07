SDMK plans to impose restrictions on Umrah trips due to situation in Middle East

The Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) held a meeting to discuss the safety of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Saudi Arabia.

According to the muftiyat, the meeting was attended by the Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Agency for Religious Affairs, the State Civil Aviation Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as airlines and travel agencies.

Mufti Abdulaziz Zakirov reminded of the current global situation, including the security risks for Kyrgyzstanis. The parties discussed ensuring the safety of citizens of Kyrgyzstan traveling to Saudi Arabia and the repatriation of citizens who remained there after completing the minor pilgrimage.

Following the meeting, an order was given to introduce a temporary restriction on Kyrgyzstanis traveling abroad to perform Umrah until the situation stabilizes.

It was also decided to recommend that travel companies and airlines refrain from organizing Umrah trips until the situation returns to normal.

Efforts have begun to resume flights via Jazeera, Flynas, and Air Arabia, which were suspended due to the current situation.

Due to the situation in the Middle East, Kyrgyzstan has begun evacuating its citizens from countries in the Middle East. Previously, two special flights brought 260 citizens to Kyrgyzstan.