10:01
USD 87.45
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

Officials and SDMK discuss religious stability in Kyrgyzstan

Talantbek Tashibekov, Head of the National Agency for Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations, met with Abdulaziz Zakirov, Head of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK), and Zamir Rakiev, Chairman of the Ulema Council.

The parties discussed the implementation of state policy in religious and interethnic relations, strengthening religious harmony and interethnic understanding in society. They exchanged views on deepening mutual cooperation and holding joint events.

The Mufti presented information on the activities of the SDMK, its current work, and its future plans. He expressed his readiness to further develop bilateral cooperation with the national body and ensure religious stability in the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/361097/
views: 48
Print
Related
Over 150 followers of Yakyn-Inkar renounce movement's ideology in Kyrgyzstan
Talantbek Tashibekov appointed Chairman of National Agency for Religious Affairs
Prayer asking for snow recited in mosques across Kyrgyzstan
Hajj 2026: SDMK terminates contract with Umrah organizer
Samidin Atabaev appointed head of Osh city qaziyat
Hajj 2026: SDMK to select heads of pilgrim groups from among candidates
New kazy appointed in Osh region
Center for Study of Religious Situation renamed by presidential decree
Islamic Academy to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
Work of 12 religious camps for children suspended in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s image in sky: Asman Airlines unveils Airbus A321 aircraft design Kyrgyzstan’s image in sky: Asman Airlines unveils Airbus A321 aircraft design
11,000 hazardous areas identified in Kyrgyzstan: MES warns of risks 11,000 hazardous areas identified in Kyrgyzstan: MES warns of risks
Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights
Project for improvement of Burana museum developed in Chui region Project for improvement of Burana museum developed in Chui region
9 February, Monday
09:59
EU intends to expand technical and advisory support to Central Asia EU intends to expand technical and advisory support to...
09:53
Officials and SDMK discuss religious stability in Kyrgyzstan
09:43
Player dies during ulak-tartysh game in Uzgen district
09:38
Sadyr Japarov and Changpeng Zhao go freeride skiing in Jyrgalan
09:24
Over 369,000 tourists visit Sulaiman-Too Museum Complex in 2025
7 February, Saturday
20:24
Sadyr Japarov presents Issyk-Kul's tourism potential to Binance founder
17:33
Russian veterinarian operates on birds of prey with wing fractures in Bishkek
15:30
Avalanches and snow drifts expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan
15:22
Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan identifies projects with pyramid scheme signs