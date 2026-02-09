Officials and SDMK discuss religious stability in Kyrgyzstan

Talantbek Tashibekov, Head of the National Agency for Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations, met with Abdulaziz Zakirov, Head of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK), and Zamir Rakiev, Chairman of the Ulema Council.

The parties discussed the implementation of state policy in religious and interethnic relations, strengthening religious harmony and interethnic understanding in society. They exchanged views on deepening mutual cooperation and holding joint events.

The Mufti presented information on the activities of the SDMK, its current work, and its future plans. He expressed his readiness to further develop bilateral cooperation with the national body and ensure religious stability in the country.