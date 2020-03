Swimmers from Kyrgyzstan won two medals at the Grand Prix Slovakia International Tournament. Swimming Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Vladislav Shuliko took the second place at a distance of 50 meters butterfly and set a new record for the Kyrgyz Republic — 24.83 seconds. In 100m breaststroke Denis Petrashov took the 2nd place with the result 1 minute 1.92 seconds.