New kazy appointed in Osh region

Personnel changes have occurred in the leadership of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, its press service reported.

According to an order from Mufti Abdulaziz kary Zakirov, Sultanali azhy Gapurov has been appointed the new kazy for Osh region.

Furthermore, by another order from Mufti, Abibilla azhy Kadyrberdiev was appointed head of the Department of Religious Education, Youth, and Women’s Affairs.

The muftiyat noted that the changes are aimed at strengthening its activities in the regions and improving the effectiveness of its work with the population.