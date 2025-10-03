15:55
USD 87.45
EUR 102.79
RUB 1.07
English

New kazy appointed in Osh region

Personnel changes have occurred in the leadership of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, its press service reported.

According to an order from Mufti Abdulaziz kary Zakirov, Sultanali azhy Gapurov has been appointed the new kazy for Osh region.

Furthermore, by another order from Mufti, Abibilla azhy Kadyrberdiev was appointed head of the Department of Religious Education, Youth, and Women’s Affairs.

The muftiyat noted that the changes are aimed at strengthening its activities in the regions and improving the effectiveness of its work with the population.
link: https://24.kg/english/345898/
views: 124
Print
Related
Chyngyz Esengul uulu appointed Kyrgyzstan's trade representative in Turkey
Personnel changes take place at State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports
New Director of Judicial Department of Supreme Court appointed
Salavat Sadyrakunov appointed Deputy Head of State Insurance Organization
Iskender Adiev appointed Deputy Head of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet simplifies rules for appointing school, college, kindergarten directors
Almazbek Dooranov appointed Director of Doctoral School
New head of Capital Construction Department appointed at Bishkek City Hall
Ruslan Stavridi appointed Director of Musa Zhangaziev Puppet Theater
Aidai Karagulova appointed Deputy Director of EEC Financial Policy Department
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to increase trade turnover to $500 million Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to increase trade turnover to $500 million
Rain, snow and frost expected in Kyrgyzstan Rain, snow and frost expected in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan interested in assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery Kyrgyzstan interested in assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery
Fines for not wearing seatbelts to be imposed automatically from October 1 Fines for not wearing seatbelts to be imposed automatically from October 1
3 October, Friday
15:29
Kyrgyzstan and Japan intend to eliminate double taxation Kyrgyzstan and Japan intend to eliminate double taxatio...
15:20
Tokmak allocated over 2 billion soms, special equipment and vehicles
14:50
New kazy appointed in Osh region
14:39
Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce
14:17
Kent State University English Language Center to be opened in Bishkek