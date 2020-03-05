11:03
Kyrgyzstan bans mass cultural events due to coronavirus

Holding of any mass cultural events was banned in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Prime Minister of the republic Altynai Omurbekova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, these measures are primarily introduced for the safety of citizens. The Ministry of Health made a proposal to the Republican Emergency Response Center for prevention of spread of coronavirus in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Despite the fact that our epidemiological situation is stable, we still do not recommend holding events where a large number of people gather. We canceled all the activities that were planned at the state level: sports competitions, celebration of International Women’s Day at the Philharmonic Hall, Ak-Kalpak Day and etc. We want to eliminate risks of any viruses, because the weather is very warm now. Therefore, we decided to minimize the slightest risk of getting sick, if any,» Altynai Omurbekova said.
