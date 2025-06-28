10:39
SDMK introduces electronic database for religious educational institutions

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) has begun creating a single electronic database of religious educational institutions. According to the Educational Department of the SDMK, the work is aimed at digitalizing the educational process and increasing the transparency of madrassas.

The electronic system covers a wide range of information: data on the management of educational institutions, their geolocation on the map, general documentation, statistics on students and teachers, as well as study modes (daytime, evening, extramural studies). Through the platform, it will be possible to submit applications, maintain electronic document management and monitor the educational process using digital gradebooks and a testing system.

One of the functions will be video surveillance — to record the presence of teachers and conduct classes at the appointed time.

The SDMK emphasizes that the database is being created in order to simplify administration, ensure openness and meet modern requirements. It is planned to complete the transition of all educational institutions to the electronic system by the end of 2025.
