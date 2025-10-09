Hajj 2026: SDMK to select heads of pilgrim groups from among candidates

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) has announced the start of registration for candidates applying to serve as heads of pilgrim groups (azhı bashchy).

According to the muftiyat, registration will be carried out by regional kazyats from October 8 to October 23.

The first written tests are scheduled for October 28, and candidates who pass successfully will proceed to interviews on October 29.

Requirements for candidates include: