Samidin Atabaev appointed head of Osh city qaziyat

Samidin Atabaev has been appointed head of Osh qaziyat.

The corresponding order was signed by Mufti Abdulaziz Zakirov, after which the new leader was introduced to the clergy and believers.

Prior to his appointment to Osh, he served as head of the Muslim qaziyat of Issyk-Kul region.

In 2015, Samidin Atabaev was appointed head of the Muslim qaziyat in Osh region, where he spent six years focusing on spiritual education, strengthening interethnic harmony, and promoting traditional Islamic values.

He later headed the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of the capital, serving as deputy and then first deputy mufti of Kyrgyzstan. He also served as the representative of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Russia in the European part of the Russian Federation.

For his work, he was awarded a number of state and religious awards, including a letter of gratitude from the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Nasiyat medal.
