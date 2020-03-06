Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping 15-year-old girl

The Dzheti-Oguz District Court sentenced a man who raped a 15-year-old girl. District prosecutor Mirlan Ashyrbaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the 27-year-old K.A., being aware that the girl was a minor, called her to the outskirts of the village and raped.

«During the investigation, the involvement of K.A. in the crime was fully proven. The defendant threatened the girl with killing her relatives. He pleaded guilty and entered into a plea bargain. Examination confirmed the fact of rape. The court sentenced K.A. to 10 years in prison,» Mirlan Ashyrbaev said.

The prosecutor added that criminal cases where the victims are minor children are constantly under the control of a supervisory body.