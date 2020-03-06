12:56
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping 15-year-old girl

The Dzheti-Oguz District Court sentenced a man who raped a 15-year-old girl. District prosecutor Mirlan Ashyrbaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the 27-year-old K.A., being aware that the girl was a minor, called her to the outskirts of the village and raped.

«During the investigation, the involvement of K.A. in the crime was fully proven. The defendant threatened the girl with killing her relatives. He pleaded guilty and entered into a plea bargain. Examination confirmed the fact of rape. The court sentenced K.A. to 10 years in prison,» Mirlan Ashyrbaev said.

The prosecutor added that criminal cases where the victims are minor children are constantly under the control of a supervisory body.
link: https://24.kg/english/145684/
views: 94
Print
Related
Court acquits suspect of sexual harassment of minor in Kyrgyzstan
Suspects in rape of mentally ill girl arrested
Two men rape mentally ill girl in Alai
Household visits used in Kyrgyzstan for child abuse prevention
Man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for raping 13-year-old girl
Man raping his daughter sentenced to life in prison in Kyrgyzstan
Father of died in Suzak boy returns from Russia
Suspect in rape of 9-year-old girl wanted in Nooken district
Two-year-old boy dies from beating in Suzak
Man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for raping his minor daughter
Popular
Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan
At least 292 people quarantined in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus At least 292 people quarantined in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Rally in support of Japarov. Protesters go to White House Rally in support of Japarov. Protesters go to White House
Kyrgyzstan bans mass cultural events due to coronavirus Kyrgyzstan bans mass cultural events due to coronavirus
6 March, Friday
12:28
Number of people infected with coronavirus grows by 2,900 people for a day Number of people infected with coronavirus grows by 2,9...
12:17
SRS of Kyrgyzstan instructed to speed up issue of passports due to coronavirus
12:01
Two vehicles collide on bypass road in Issyk-Ata district
11:25
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air becomes cleaner due to rain
11:21
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping 15-year-old girl
5 March, Thursday
18:07
Theaters of Bishkek suspend performances due to coronavirus
17:53
Court bans all rallies, campaigns in Bishkek until July 1