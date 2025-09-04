15:04
Lawyers suspected of fraud in minor rape case

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained lawyers M.I.Kh. and S.Zh.Kh. in Osh. The state committee’s press center reported.

The lawyers were detained while returning 220,000 soms to a citizen who filed a complaint against them on suspicion of a crime under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Kyrgyzstan Criminal Code.

According to the criminal case, the lawyers allegedly demanded 270,000 soms, promising to help reclassify a criminal case on the rape of a minor to a lesser offense.

«The lawyers promised to assist the defendant Sh.Zh. but in fact took no measures to change the crime’s classification and fraudulently obtained the money,» the SCNS stated.

Following a decision by the Osh City Court, one lawyer is held in pretrial detention, the other in a temporary detention facility.
link: https://24.kg/english/342221/
views: 147
