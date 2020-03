Two cars collided in Bishkek at the intersection of Moskovskaya and Logvinenko Streets. Press service of the Patrol Police Service informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident happened yesterday approximately at 21.05. The 22-year-old Honda Torneo driver and the 41-year-old Toyota Prado driver were examined by ambulance doctors; the traffic accident participants were not seriously injured. Details of the traffic accident are found out. The cars were placed on impoundment lot.