Attack on employees of Parliament: One of women detained

A woman, who attacked employers of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan during a rally, was identified and taken to the police department. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Earlier, the fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings were initiated under the Article 264 «Mass riots» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The ministry informs: the day before, police officers identified and delivered to the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek a citizen Ch.N., 47, who, using hooligan motives, obscene language, violating public order and generally accepted behavior, attacked and beat employees of the Parliament together with other unknown women, as well as other passing by citizens during the rally of supporters of Sadyr Japarov.

Employees of the Parliament submitted a written statement to the police.

Investigative measures are taken. Based on the results of all collected materials, a legal assessment will be given and the issue of re-characterization of the article will be considered.