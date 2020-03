Mercedes-Benz Vito and Honda Jazz cars collided tonight on the 493rd kilometer of Bishkek-Osh road. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The traffic accident occurred at 01:00 on March 4 in Nooken district.

As a result, seven people were killed at the scene, six more were injured. The injured were taken to the hospital in Shamaldy-Say town.