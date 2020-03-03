16:25
162 out of 166 detained by police released after identification in Bishkek

Police detained 166 people after the riots began at a rally held by supporters of Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

At least 162 participants of the protest were released after identification. A preventive conversation was also held with them.

Operational and investigative measures against law-breakers continue.

The fact was registered. Pre-trial proceedings have begun under Article 264 (Mass riots) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Four rally participants were arrested.

As a result of the riots, 24 police officers received injuries of varying severity. At present, expert examinations have been commissioned, investigative measures are ongoing.

Earlier, the State Committee for National Security informed that one of the moderators of the rally of Sadyr Japarov’s supporters, ex-deputy of the Parliament Kanybek Osmonaliev, is charged with attempted violent seizure of power. He was placed in the detention center of the State Committee for National Security.
