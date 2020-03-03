14:53
Tourism demand drops significantly in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus

Tourism demand decreased significantly among Kyrgyzstanis. The main reason is the outbreak of coronavirus in China. Aviasales.kg. travel service told 24.kg news agency.

The demand for airline tickets reportedly fell by 22 percent. At the same time, over the past month, the demand for airline tickets to Kyrgyzstan from other countries has also decreased by 40 percent.

Analysts recorded the maximum decline in interest in China, where the number of search queries has decreased by half over the past couple of months, and the number of purchased tickets — 2.5 times.

Demand for tickets from Kyrgyzstan to Italy decreased by 23 percent, and this country went 24 lines down in the ranking of popular destinations.

In addition, demand for flights to South Korea also reduced in February: people began to look for tickets by a third less, and buy — 1.5 times less.

Experts also recorded a similar trend with Iran: travelers check prices and purchase tickets to Tehran 1.5 times less than before news about the coronavirus.

According to the travel service, the number of search queries and ticket purchases reduces by at least 10 percent. This decrease is primarily due to fear of travelers to get infected with coronavirus, experts say.
