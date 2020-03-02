22:09
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Rally in support of Japarov: Police arrest about 20 people

After dispersal of protesters on Ala-Too square, the police detained about 20 people. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Active participants of the protest were delivered to the Pervomaysky District Department of Internal Affairs.

«These participants were detained for disturbing public order. They will be fined. The police are patrolling the city,» the police said.

Recall, about 2,000 people held a rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov today on Ala-Too square in Bishkek. After they delivered an ultimatum to the authorities and went to the building of the Parliament, the police began to disperse the crowd. Protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers, one of them was injured.
link: https://24.kg/english/145289/
views: 34
Print
Related
Two police officers turn to hospital with bruises
Interior Ministry explains why law enforcers began to disperse protesters
Bishkek police to strenuously patrol city at night
Protesters break into territory of the White House in Bishkek
Rally in support of Japarov. Protesters go to White House
Rally in support of Japarov: Meeting with President not to take place
Rally in support of Japarov: President to receive protesters
Rally in support of Japarov: Initiators demand meeting with President
Rally in Bishkek: Zhyldyzkan Zholdosheva tells about meeting with President
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov voice their demands
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries
Large competitions postponed in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus Large competitions postponed in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people
Truck crashes into store in Bishkek Truck crashes into store in Bishkek
2 March, Monday
21:04
Two police officers turn to hospital with bruises Two police officers turn to hospital with bruises
20:48
Rally in support of Japarov: Police arrest about 20 people
19:53
Interior Ministry explains why law enforcers began to disperse protesters
19:42
Bishkek police to strenuously patrol city at night
18:43
Protesters break into territory of the White House in Bishkek