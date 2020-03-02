Rally in support of Japarov: Police arrest about 20 people

After dispersal of protesters on Ala-Too square, the police detained about 20 people. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Active participants of the protest were delivered to the Pervomaysky District Department of Internal Affairs.

«These participants were detained for disturbing public order. They will be fined. The police are patrolling the city,» the police said.

Recall, about 2,000 people held a rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov today on Ala-Too square in Bishkek. After they delivered an ultimatum to the authorities and went to the building of the Parliament, the police began to disperse the crowd. Protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers, one of them was injured.