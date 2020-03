The police will strenuously patrol Bishkek throughout the night. The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Orozaliev told journalists.

According to him, there is no exact information about the number of detainees, nor about the injured police officers.

«I have neither accurate nor preliminary information now. We are still working. Perhaps, a criminal case will be opened. We will patrol the city,» Almaz Orozaliev said.