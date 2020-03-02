22:08
Ak-Bosogo housing estate to have no cold water tomorrow

Cold water supply will be suspended in Ak-Bosogo housing estate tomorrow. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The reason for the shutdown is repair and maintenance work on Ak-Bosogo-1, Ak-Bosogo-2 water intakes and on city water supply networks.

Supply of water will be stopped from 9.00 to 17.00.

The secondary and elementary schools No. 81, kindergarten No. 2 Altynai will also have no water. These institutions will not work.

City Hall apologizes for the inconvenience and asks the townspeople, institutions and organizations to stock up on drinking water.
