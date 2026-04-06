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Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on April 7

On April 7, drinking water supply to residential buildings, schools, preschools, healthcare facilities, and other social and industrial facilities will be suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

Outage area:

  • Alykulov — Kustanayskaya — Muromskaya — Sadygaliev — Leo Tolstoy Streets — Coca-Cola plant area;
  • Sadygaliev Street — Deng Xiaoping Avenue — Lumumba — Volkova — Kustanayskaya — Alimzhan-Ata — Big Chui Canal — Lenskaya — Kosmonavtov — Kommunarov Streets — Ala-Archa River — Ryskulova — Pishpekskaya — Dzhamgyrchinov — Kainazarov Streets — Gatchinsky Lane;
  • Residential areas Voenny Gorodok, Kyzyl-Asker, 110th quarter, and Dostuk microdistrict.

The outage is due to maintenance work at Zapadny water intake and the city’s water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks businesses and residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.
link: https://24.kg/english/369050/
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