Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on April 7

On April 7, drinking water supply to residential buildings, schools, preschools, healthcare facilities, and other social and industrial facilities will be suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. The Bishkek City Hall reported.
Outage area:
- Alykulov — Kustanayskaya — Muromskaya — Sadygaliev — Leo Tolstoy Streets — Coca-Cola plant area;
- Sadygaliev Street — Deng Xiaoping Avenue — Lumumba — Volkova — Kustanayskaya — Alimzhan-Ata — Big Chui Canal — Lenskaya — Kosmonavtov — Kommunarov Streets — Ala-Archa River — Ryskulova — Pishpekskaya — Dzhamgyrchinov — Kainazarov Streets — Gatchinsky Lane;
- Residential areas Voenny Gorodok, Kyzyl-Asker, 110th quarter, and Dostuk microdistrict.
Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks businesses and residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.