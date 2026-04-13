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All villages in Kyrgyzstan will be supplied with clean water by 2030 — President

All villages in Kyrgyzstan will be provided with access to clean drinking water by 2030, President Sadyr Japarov said during a meeting with residents of Kara-Suu district.

According to him, new water supply systems are installed each year in 20-30 settlements. This work will continue until all settlements have access to safe drinking water.

Sadyr Japarov also noted that the development of rural infrastructure remains a key priority for the state, including the construction of schools, kindergartens, sports facilities, and roads.
link: https://24.kg/english/370065/
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