Cold water supply to be suspended in part of Bishkek on April 14

Cold drinking water supply will be suspended on April 14 from 9 a.m. till midnight in residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare, and other social and industrial facilities. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

The outage area:

Leo Tolstoy, Bakaev, Altymyshev, Dzhunusaliev, Gagarin, Boronbai, Jazyira, Muromskaya, Omur, Alykulov, Akhunbaev, Kyrk Kyz, Kok-Zhaiyk, and Torugart streets.

Rabochy Gorodok, the Institute of Agriculture, and residential areas Ak-Ordo (northern part from Akhunbaev Street) and Tenir-Too (below Akhunbaev Street).

The outage is due to reconstruction work at Gagarin water intake and South-Western water intake, as well as on the city’s water supply networks.

The municipal enterprise Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and urges residents and organizations to stock up on drinking water in advance.