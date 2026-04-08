Central part of Bishkek to have no water on April 9

On April 9, 2026, drinking water supply will be suspended in the capital’s central district from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Bishkek City Hall’s press service reported.
Residential buildings, schools, preschools, healthcare facilities, and other social and industrial facilities will have no water.
The outage area:
- Chui Avenue — Frunze Street — Manas Avenue, along Zhibek Zholu Avenue — to Ala-Archa River — Turusbekov Street — Bayalinov Street — Abdrakhmanov Street.
The municipal enterprise Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.