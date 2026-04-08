12:05
USD 87.45
EUR 101.22
RUB 1.11
English

Central part of Bishkek to have no water on April 9

On April 9, 2026, drinking water supply will be suspended in the capital’s central district from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Bishkek City Hall’s press service reported.

Residential buildings, schools, preschools, healthcare facilities, and other social and industrial facilities will have no water.

The outage area:

  • Chui Avenue — Frunze Street — Manas Avenue, along Zhibek Zholu Avenue — to Ala-Archa River — Turusbekov Street — Bayalinov Street — Abdrakhmanov Street.

The outage is due to maintenance work at Belinsky water intake and the city’s water supply networks.

The municipal enterprise Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.
link: https://24.kg/english/369434/
views: 158
Print
Related
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on April 7
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on April 2
Several residential areas and districts of Bishkek to have no water on March 26
Kyrgyzstan prepares for water shortages and strengthens irrigation monitoring
Drinking water supply system to be installed in 773 villages in Kyrgyzstan
Southern part of Bishkek to have no water on March 19
Cold water supply to be suspended in central part of Bishkek on March 19
One district of Bishkek to have no cold water on March 17
One of Bishkek’s residential areas to have no water on March 11
Some districts, residential areas in Bishkek to have no water on March 12
Popular
Kyrgyzstan approves CIS automotive industry agreement Kyrgyzstan approves CIS automotive industry agreement
Two earthquakes — in Afghanistan and Tajikistan — felt in Kyrgyzstan Two earthquakes — in Afghanistan and Tajikistan — felt in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s MES continues work to neutralize radioactive waste Kyrgyzstan’s MES continues work to neutralize radioactive waste
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss launch of logistics corridor via Caspian Sea Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss launch of logistics corridor via Caspian Sea
8 April, Wednesday
12:02
950 warnings issued for plastic bag use in Issyk-Kul region 950 warnings issued for plastic bag use in Issyk-Kul re...
11:49
Reclamation of uranium mining sites completed in Kyrgyzstan
11:41
Construction Ministry proposes new safety rules for extreme tourism facilities
11:22
Officers seize over 7 kg of hashish, foreign national detained
11:15
Deputy Abdyldabek Egemberdiev submits resignation letter