Central part of Bishkek to have no water on April 9

On April 9, 2026, drinking water supply will be suspended in the capital’s central district from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Bishkek City Hall’s press service reported.

Residential buildings, schools, preschools, healthcare facilities, and other social and industrial facilities will have no water.

The outage area:

Chui Avenue — Frunze Street — Manas Avenue, along Zhibek Zholu Avenue — to Ala-Archa River — Turusbekov Street — Bayalinov Street — Abdrakhmanov Street.

The outage is due to maintenance work at Belinsky water intake and the city’s water supply networks.

The municipal enterprise Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.