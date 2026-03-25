Several residential areas and districts of Bishkek to have no water on March 26

Drinking water supply will be shut off in some districts and residential areas of the capital from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 26. The press service of Bishkek City Hall reported.

Residential buildings, schools, preschool, healthcare facilities, and other social and industrial facilities will have no water.

The outage area is limited to the following streets: Kurenkeev, Abdrakhmanov, Elebesov, Belskaya, Ala Archa River, Zhibek Zholu Avenue, Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard, Big Chui Canal, and Saadaev Street.

The outage is due to reconstruction work at Severny water intake and city networks.

Water supply will also be suspended in the residential areas Krasny Stroitel, Ak-Tilek, Kolmo, Altyn Beshik, and Salam Alik.

Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks organizations and population to stock up on drinking water in advance.