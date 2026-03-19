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Drinking water supply system to be installed in 773 villages in Kyrgyzstan

The Department for Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation Development under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan has planned water supply infrastructure projects for 773 villages across the country starting in 2026.

According to the approved work plan, the current breakdown of projects by implementation stage is as follows:

  • Construction and installation work: ongoing at sites in 120 villages.
  • Design: design and estimate documentation is being developed for 229 villages.
  • Procurement: tendering procedures for construction work are underway in 27 villages.
  • Design preparation: initial data for design and estimate documentation is being collected for 219 villages (for 95 of these villages, the documentation package has been fully developed).
  • Feasibility study: feasibility studies are being prepared for 177 villages.
link: https://24.kg/english/366744/
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