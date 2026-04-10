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33 countries to face severe water shortages by 2040 — study

As many as 33 countries will face extremely high water stress by 2040. A study by the World Resources Institute (WRI) says.

The analysis, based on climate models and socio-economic scenarios, indicates that water scarcity will be driven by rising demand and limited resources.

Experts say the main causes will be the combined pressure of several factors, including:

  • population growth;
  • climate change;
  • increasing water consumption in agriculture, energy, and urban areas.

The situation is expected to be particularly severe in the Middle East, which accounts for nearly half of the countries at highest risk. The region is already considered one of the most water-stressed in the world.

The issue is global in scope. Even major economies such as the United States, China, and India are expected to maintain high levels of water stress, especially at the regional level.

The report warns that in conditions of water scarcity, countries become vulnerable even to minor changes in climate and precipitation, potentially affecting economies, agriculture, and social stability.

Earlier, international organizations also reported that more than 2 billion people worldwide already face a shortage of safe drinking water.
link: https://24.kg/english/369822/
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