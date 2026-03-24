Kyrgyzstan prepares for water shortages and strengthens irrigation monitoring

Kyrgyzstan is experiencing a decline in water resources, prompting measures to ensure their rational use. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to Turatbek Idrisov, Head of the Department of Crop Production, Horticulture, and Cooperation, declining water reserves are a global trend. «Water resources are declining every year—this is a global process,» he noted.

In 2025, the country used 5,767 billion cubic meters of water, and in 2026, it is planned to distribute 6,303 billion cubic meters.

To ensure efficient water distribution, special headquarters have been established at the regional and district levels. They will monitor the equitable and rational use of irrigation water.

It is noted that water shortages have previously been observed in Chui and Talas regions, as well as in the southern regions of the country.