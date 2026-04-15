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Bishkek district to have no water on April 16

Water supply will be suspended in parts of Bishkek on April 16 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., the City Hall’s press service reported.

The water outage will affect residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare, and other social and industrial facilities.

The affected area includes: Lermontov Street — the railway line — Chui Avenue — Alamedin River up to Zhibek Zholu Avenue — Nikitin Lane, Abdrakhmanov Street to Tynystanov Street, Abdrakhmanov Street to the tannery plant, Alamedin River southward to the Big Chui Canal, Bakai-Ata residential area, and the village of Lebedinovka — Kalinin Street, as well as Lermontov Street up to the Big Chui Canal.

The water outage is due to reconstruction at KKSK water intake facility and city water supply networks.

The municipal enterprise Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and urges residents and organizations to stock up on drinking water in advance.
link: https://24.kg/english/370393/
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