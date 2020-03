A rally of supporters of the former deputy of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov takes place in Bishkek.

According to its organizers, about 2,000 people gathered for the protest.

Some supporters of the convicted politician moved towards the White House. They demand from the authorities to fulfill their demands.

About 100 people, mostly women, came to the gates of the White House. The rest continue to rally on Ala-Too square.