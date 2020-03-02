Kyrgyzstani from Diamond Princess discharged from hospital

Kyrgyzstani from Diamond Princess cruise ship tested negative for coronavirus this time. It was announced at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center on prevention of penetration and further spread of coronavirus in the country. Press service of the Government said.

At the meeting, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the Kyrgyzstani was discharged from the hospital, he is in Tokyo now.

Earlier, the Deputy Foreign Minister Nurlan Abdrakhmanov said at a press conference that the citizen of Kyrgyzstan tested positive for coronavirus on February 26.