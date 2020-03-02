19:06
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstani from Diamond Princess discharged from hospital

Kyrgyzstani from Diamond Princess cruise ship tested negative for coronavirus this time. It was announced at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center on prevention of penetration and further spread of coronavirus in the country. Press service of the Government said.

At the meeting, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the Kyrgyzstani was discharged from the hospital, he is in Tokyo now.

Earlier, the Deputy Foreign Minister Nurlan Abdrakhmanov said at a press conference that the citizen of Kyrgyzstan tested positive for coronavirus on February 26.
link: https://24.kg/english/145259/
views: 72
Print
Related
At least 292 people quarantined in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Death toll from coronavirus rises to 3,000 people
Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan
Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people
Health Ministry refutes information about coronavirus in Uzgen district
Crossing of Kyrgyzstan’s border with ID cards temporarily limited
Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries
Kyrgyzstani from Diamond Princess cruise ship tests positive for coronavirus
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to limit public events
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 83,000 people
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries
Large competitions postponed in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus Large competitions postponed in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people
Truck crashes into store in Bishkek Truck crashes into store in Bishkek
2 March, Monday
18:14
Rally in support of Japarov. Protesters go to White House Rally in support of Japarov. Protesters go to White Hou...
18:08
At least 292 people quarantined in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
17:56
Kyrgyzstani from Diamond Princess discharged from hospital
17:53
Rally in support of Japarov: Meeting with President not to take place
17:50
Transfer of Manas Airport: Working group chooses consultant