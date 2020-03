A rally in support of Sadyr Japarov is held in Bishkek.

According to its organizers, 10 people went to meet with the President. There are elders and young people among them.

»These are people from all regions of the country. We want to voice the demand - to release Sadyr Japarov today,” said one of the organizers of the protest rally.

Answering the question whether Sooronbai Jeenbekov was aware of the intentions of the rally participants, they replied: "We decided so."