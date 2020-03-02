Extremist literature confiscated from Kyrgyzstanis

Members of a banned religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir were detained in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan, 26-year-old K.E.M., 24-year-old O.u.Sh. and 33-year-old citizen of a neighboring state were detained.

When examining their place of residence, religious literature, audio and video equipment, aimed at theological examination, were found.

Materials of pre-trial proceedings were registered under the Articles 313 «Incitement of Racial, Ethnic, National, Religious or Interregional Hostility (Hatred)» and 315, «Production, Distribution of Extremist Materials» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The detainees were placed in the pre-trial detention center of SCNS.

An investigation is underway.