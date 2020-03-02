Extremist literature confiscated from Kyrgyzstanis

Members of a banned religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir were detained in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan, 26-year-old K.E.M., 24-year-old O.u.Sh. and 33-year-old citizen of a neighboring state were detained.
When examining their place of residence, religious literature, audio and video equipment, aimed at theological examination, were found.
The detainees were placed in the pre-trial detention center of SCNS.
An investigation is underway.