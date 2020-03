A rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov is held on Ala-Too square in Bishkek.

The number of protesters increased to 1,000 people.

One speaker stated that the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov should receive representatives of supporters of the convicted ex-deputy, in particular, the brother of Sadyr Japarov, Sabyr, and the ex-deputy Kanybek Osmonaliev.

«People from seven regions of the country gathered here. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov must receive nine aksakals, including Sadyr Japarov’s brother Sabyr and ex-MP Kanybek Osmonaliev. They will objectively tell about the situation,» the speaker said.