A rally in support of a former parliament deputy of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov is held in Bishkek on Ala-Too square.

A former deputy of the Parliament Zhyldyzkan Zholdosheva came to the protest.

She stated that she had met with family members of the convicted politician yesterday, listened to them and took documents from them.

«I met with the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov today. I personally handed him over all the documents, including the appeal of the lawyer of Sadyr Japarov. He promised to look into the matter and sent all the documents to the relevant authorities,» Zhyldyzkan Zholdosheva said.