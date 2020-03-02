Supporters of Sadyr Japarov voice their demands

Supporters of the former deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov gathered on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek.

The organizers said that they would voice about 20 demands to the authorities.

According to Bakai Kashkarbaev, a member of the movement for release of the politician, among other things, protesters will demand increased border control to prevent spread of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, as well as solution of cross-border issues.

The main requirements of the protesters:

To hold fair and open parliamentary elections;

To introduce public control over authorities;

To confiscate and return to the state objects privatized through corruption;

To lustrate public servants;

To terminate division of Kyrgyzstanis on a social and economic basis;

To reduce fines for violation of traffic rules and electricity rates;

To revise drawn up agreements on the development of mineral deposits in favor of the state;

To reject liberal ideology of the West and form a national one;

To release the convicted by unfair court decisions;

To strengthen border protection, ensuring state, economic, environmental security;

To terminate illegal entry of foreign citizens into the country;

To develop regional development program, providing citizens with jobs, determining ways to solve social problems;

To draft a new constitution and submit the issue to a referendum.

The organizers of the rally are ready to help with the constitutional reform.

Recall, courts of all instances sentenced Sadyr Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in a penal colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under Article 227 «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic reduced the prison term of Sadyr Japarov, sentencing him to ten years in prison.

In November 2019, the ex-deputy filed a petition for pardon to the head of state.