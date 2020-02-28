Husband douses wife with gasoline while cooking, she dies in hospital

Husband doused his wife with gasoline while she was cooking food. The woman died in the hospital from burns. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

On February 12, Sokuluk district police department received a message from the territorial hospital that a woman with burns was hospitalized in the intensive care unit. The victim died next day. She turned out to be 42-year-old resident of one of the villages in Sokuluk district.

On the eve of death, her husband came home drunk. He asked his wife to cook him dinner. «The woman cooked on an electric stove, her husband began to demand to serve him dinner more quickly. Getting angry, the man doused his wife with gasoline from a plastic bottle. The victim put the food on the gas stove, and when she turned it on, fire engulfed her. As a result, she received burns, from which she died in the hospital the next day,» the department told.

Husband of the deceased, 46-year-old M.A, was arrested on suspicion of committing the crime. He is charged under the Article «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. He was placed in a temporary detention center.

The fact was registered. Pre-trial proceedings have begun. The necessary expertise was commissioned.