Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to limit public events

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan proposed to limit the number of people at Friday prayers. The head of the ministry Kosmosbek Cholponbaev told today at a press conference.

According to him, the emergency response center wrote a letter to the State Commission for Religious Affairs and the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan.

«We will meet on this issue. Of course, we will not ban Friday prayers. In general, the country needs to limit mass events. It is desirable to reduce the number of people. I think that prayer can be read at home,» Kosmosbek Cholponbaev said.

As of today, the total number of infected with coronavirus has reached 83,342 people.
