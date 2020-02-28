Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 83,000 people

The total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has reached 83,342 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

During the day, the figure grew by 1,179 people. At least 2,858 people died from the virus, and 36,498 people recovered.

The highest number of the infected is in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There were registered 65,914 confirmed cases, 2,682 dead and 26,403 recovered. In addition, a large number of deaths is in Iran (26) and Italy (17), where an outbreak of the virus was registered last week.

At least 4,500 cases were confirmed in 51 countries outside of China. Most of the patients are in South Korea (2,022), Italy (655), Iran (245) and Japan (214).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.