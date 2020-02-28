Blogger Elmir Sydyman placed under house arrest

Blogger Elmir Sydyman was released from the pre-trial detention center 1 in Bishkek. The Oktyabrsky District Department of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

The decision was made by the Bishkek City Court today. The blogger admitted that he repented of his statements in the videos.

Recall, the blogger posted a video on his page on Instagram, where he stated that the southern regions of the country — Osh, Batken and Jalal-Abad — are undeveloped. On February 17, Elmir Sydyman was arrested on suspicion of inciting inter-regional hatred.